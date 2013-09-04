ABUJA, Sept 4 Dangote Industries, the umbrella firm of Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, signed off on a $3.3 billion loan on Wednesday for a 400,000 oil refinery and petrochemical plant, with Standard Chartered and Guaranty Trust Bank leading the deal.

Other banks involved were South Africa's Standard Bank and FirstRand, Nigerian lenders Access Bank , Zenith Bank, Ecobank Nigeria Limited , Fidelity Bank, First Bank, Diamond Bank, UBA and First City Monument Bank.