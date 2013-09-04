* Loan led by Standard Chartered and Guaranty Trust Bank
* Refinery will double Nigeria's capacity
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Sept 4 Nigeria's Dangote Industries
clinched a $3.3 billion syndicated loan from banks on Wednesday
for a 400,000 barrel-per-day oil refinery and petrochemical
plant, saying the project would cut African reliance on
international markets.
Standard Chartered and Nigeria's Guaranty Trust
Bank led the loan deal, which also involved two
South African and eight Nigerian banks.
Dangote Group, the umbrella company of Africa's richest man
Aliko Dangote, has said it is seeking a further $2.25 billion
from development funds for the $9 billion project, into which it
would put $3.5 billion of its own equity, and which will also
produce fertilisers.
"As a result, several African nations will be less reliant
on importing fuel and fertiliser from foreign markets, reducing
the negative impact of negotiating terms within increasingly
turbulent international markets," Aliko Dangote said at the
signing ceremony in Nigeria's capital Abuja.
Nigeria imports 80 percent of fuel needs and the lack of
refining capacity is a major brake on Africa's second biggest
economy.
The company expects the refinery to be completed around
2016.
A statement issued at the event said the plant will produce
2.8 million tonnes of urea for fertilising crops and
polypropylene, used to make plastics and synthetic fabrics.
The Dangote Group has interests ranging from cement
to basic food processing
to oil and gas.
The statement said stronger profit margins at Dangote Cement
, which makes up nearly a third of the stock
exchange, meant it could afford to foray into such projects.
"The project will significantly boost Nigeria's economic
productivity and create valuable jobs," the head of Standard
Chartered's Nigeria branch Bola Adesola said.
Nigeria now has the capacity to produce some 445,000 barrels
per day among four refineries, but they operate well below that
level owing to decades of mismanagement and corruption.
A boost to its refining capacity would be a blow to European
refiners and oil traders, which make huge profits bringing
gasoline into the country.
Other banks involved in the loan were South Africa's
Standard Bank and FirstRand, and Nigerian lenders Access Bank,
Zenith Bank, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, Fidelity Bank, First Bank,
Diamond Bank, UBA and First City Monument Bank.
"I expect over the next year or two we will see other
investors coming into the private refining sector," Oil Minister
Diezani Alison-Madueke said at an economic summit in Abuja,
where the signing took place.