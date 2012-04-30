LAGOS, April 30 Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserves rose by 2.96 percent on the month to $36.52 billion on
April 27, the highest level in more than one year, data from the
central bank released on Monday showed.
Forex reserves in Africa's top oil producer stood at $35.42
billion a month earlier and were at $33.09 billion a year ago.
Currency traders said rising dollar flows from offshore
investors buying local debt and large dollar sales by local
units of multinational oil companies had washed onto the market
in the past few weeks.
That has taken pressure off the official supply window for
the dollar by the central bank, allowing reserves to recover in
Africa's second biggest economy.
Nigeria relies on crude exports for more than 95 percent of
its foreign exchange earnings. Investors watch reserve data
closely to gauge the strength of its defences against a
potential dip in oil prices.
Analysts say $36 billion is roughly enough to cover import
bills for six months.
(Reporting by Mayowa Oludare; Editing by Tim Cocks)