LAGOS Jan 31 Nigeria's foreign exchange
reserves rose 8.39 percent to $27.88 billion by Jan. 26 from a
month ago, climbing to their highest level in 10 months, central
bank data showed on Tuesday.
Nigeria's dollar reserves have been rising this year to gain
6.9 percent so far. The central bank did not provide any reason
for the recent rise, which may be attributed to the recent rise
in global oil prices.
However, official reserves are down 1.27 percent from the
same period a year ago, when they stood at $28.24 billion, the
data showed.
