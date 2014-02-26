DIARY-Top Economic Events to June 23
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
LAGOS Feb 26 Nigeria's forex reserves fell to $40.68 billion as of Feb. 24, down 13.8 percent year-on-year, central bank figures showed on Wednesday.
Africa's top oil exporter's reserves stood at $47.18 billion a year earlier. They have fallen 6.5 percent this year.
Nigeria's central bank has been burning its forex reserves in a bid to defend its ailing naira currency, under pressure initially from foreign investors selling frontier assets and now from importers. The naira has lost 3.2 percent this year.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* 21st Century Fox is in talks with Blackstone to launch a joint bid for Tribune Media - FT, citing sources Source text - http://on.ft.com/2pkKKlo Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)