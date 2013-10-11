* Lagos 21 million people produce 10,000 tonnes of waste
daily
* Project will convert methane from garbage into electricity
* Aims to have 25 megawatt capacity in five years
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Oct 11 One thing Nigeria's megacity of
Lagos, one of the world's largest, generates in abundance is
trash. Now it plans to turn that rubbish into electricity which
the city desperately lacks.
The equation is simple. In one day Africa's sprawling
metropolis of up to 21 million people, according to official
estimates, produces more than 10,000 tonnes of waste. In the
same day it will get barely a few hours of power, forcing many
inhabitants to rely on diesel generators.
Yet the methane from all that rotting waste is latent power.
"Energy is in demand, waste is a headache. If Lagos is able
to convert its headache to feed that demand, then it's becoming
a smart city," Ola Oresanya, managing director of the Lagos
Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) told Reuters at the
notoriously pungent Olusosun dump site.
Oresanya aims to complete the project in around five years,
by which time it will have a 25 megawatt (mw) capacity, he said.
That is only 1 percent of the 2,000 - 3,000 mw that he estimates
Lagosians demand, but it is a start.
Despite being Africa's top oil and gas producer, Nigeria's
power output is a tenth of South Africa's for a population
triple the size, a major brake on economic growth.
A pilot project to get power using methane extracted from
rotting fruit has helped clean up a local plantain market and
enables traders to switch off their generators when it is on,
manager Tolu Adeyo said, demonstrating its power by lighting up
the gas coming out of a hose connected to the project tank.
GARBAGE CAPITAL
The scheme, modelled on similar ones in Norway and Sweden,
is part of broader efforts to clean up a city that had become
known as the 'garbage capital of the world.'
Governor Babatunde Fashola has won plaudits for sprucing up
bits of Lagos that used to look like the set for a
post-apocalyptic movie, clearing out rusting scrap metal and
planting trees and hedges in its place.
The Olusosun dump site, spread over 100 acres (40 hectares),
rising up to 25 metres high, and, in some places, extending 35
metres under the ground, has created its own geography of jagged
hills and gorges formed of plastic bags, old clothes and boxes.
Hundreds of scavengers sift through the site in search of
recyclables - old tyres, plastics, electronic goods. On one
mound, an old woman shaded from the sun by a parasol issued
instructions to a group of four workers collecting stuff for
her. White herons feasted on unwanted food waste.
"There was a time when Lagos was sinking under its waste. We
moved the waste, but it is still just being buried. Now waste is
an asset," Oresanya said, before narrowly avoiding plunging his
immaculately polished brown shoes into a puddle of filth.
He declined to put a price tag on it, but said the project
is solely funded by the Lagos state government.
There are other benefits too: methane is a greenhouse gas 25
times more potent than the carbon dioxide emitted by burning it.
The site is going to be buried in dirt and a green park with
grass and trees built over it, Oresanya said. Pipes in the
ground will harness the methane bubbling underneath for the
power plant.
"By the time we're done, you won't see a single scavenger,
because there won't be anything to scavenge," he said, walking
along a graded road covering a 25 metre depth of trash.
(Editing by James Jukwey)