LAGOS, June 18 Nigerian authorities dropped
charges on Tuesday against eight Russian sailors suspected of
trafficking arms, their lawyer said, but another seven will face
trial.
The 15 Russian sailors were charged with illegally bringing
weapons into Nigeria last year, after Nigerian authorities
intercepted a ship on Oct. 23, saying they had found several
guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
The court case has raised tensions between Nigeria and
Russia, whose Foreign Ministry has spoken out against the
charges. Russian media have reported assurances from Nigeria
that the sailors would be allowed to return home. Nigeria has
not commented on this alleged promise.
Their defence lawyer Abubakar Onegbu told reporters outside
the court that the charges had been dropped because they had not
been on the ship when it was detained, but had arrived by air to
carry out a crew change. The prosecuting counsel was not
available for comment.
Justice James Soho adjourned the trial of the others until
Friday. They are free on bail.
"In general we regard this development a positive step,"
Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday evening.
"We expect a similar decision to be taken (in regard to seven
remaining sailors) at the upcoming court sitting."
Arms smuggling to and through Nigeria is rife. Demand for
weapons is high because of an Islamist rebellion in the north,
armed robbery and kidnapping by gangs in the south and oil theft
and piracy in the southeast.
The country is also sometimes used as a conduit for shipping
arms to other conflict-ridden parts of West Africa.
