* Russian sailors arrested in Nigerian waters in October
* Nigerian authorities say seized thousands of munitions
ABUJA Jan 9 Fifteen Russian sailors detained by
Nigeria's navy in October on suspicion of arms smuggling have
been transferred to police cells for prosecution, a naval
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Nigerian authorities intercepted a ship and arrested its
all-Russian crew on Oct. 23 after they found several guns and
about 8,500 rounds of ammunition aboard.
"On Monday, we handed over the crew to the police as we have
completed preliminary investigations. The ship and the weapons
are still in our custody," Lieutenant Commander Jerry Omodara,
spokesman for the Western Naval Command, said by telephone.
Russian authorities were not immediately available for
comment, nor were officials from the Moran Security Group, the
Russian company that owns the vessel.
Omodara said the boat was initially stopped because it was
in Nigerian waters without permission.
Arms smuggling is rife to and through Nigeria. Africa's top
oil producer faces multiple security challenges, including
Islamist rebels in the north, armed robbery or kidnapping gangs
in the south, and oil thieves and pirates in the southeast.
The country is also sometimes used as a conduit for shipping
arms into other conflict-ridden parts of West Africa.
In 2010, a consignment of rocket launchers, grenades and
other explosives from Iran was seized in Lagos, causing a
diplomatic incident between Nigerian and Iran, and later between
Iran and Senegal, which accused Iranian security forces of
trying to supply weapons to its Casamance rebels.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Mark Heinrich)