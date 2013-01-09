* Russian sailors arrested in Nigerian waters in October
* Nigerian authorities say seized thousands of munitions
* Russia says sailors held under "false pretext"
(Adds comment from Russian foreign ministry)
ABUJA, Jan 9 Fifteen Russian sailors detained by
Nigeria's navy in October on suspicion of arms smuggling have
been transferred to police cells for prosecution, a naval
spokesman said on Wednesday.
Nigerian authorities intercepted a ship and arrested its
Russian crew on Oct. 23 after they found several guns and around
8,500 rounds of ammunition aboard.
"On Monday, we handed over the crew to the police as we have
completed preliminary investigations," Lieutenant Commander
Jerry Omodara, spokesman for the Western Naval Command, said by
telephone. "The ship and the weapons are still in our custody."
The Russian Foreign Ministry said the sailors were facing a
court case initiated "under false pretexts" and that Nigeria
broke a promise given to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov that the
men would return to Russia before the New Year.
"We expect that this time around the Nigerian partners will
stick to their word and release the Russian sailors in the
nearest time without additional conditions and further delays,"
the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
Arms smuggling to and through Nigeria is rife. Demand for
weapons is great because of an Islamist rebellion in the north,
armed robbery and kidnapping by gangs in the south and oil theft
and piracy in the southeast.
The country is also sometimes used as a conduit for shipping
arms to other conflict-ridden parts of West Africa.
The Moran Security Group, the Russian company that owns the
confiscated vessel, called the accusations "groundless" and
urged Nigeria to release the sailors.
"Over nearly three months, no charges were presented. This
means the Nigerian side has no strong evidence... A week after
the detention they would have been transferred to police arrest
and then to court," Moran spokesman Alexei Maximov said.
"This case ... is the worst possible scenario that is
threatening bilateral ties between Russia and Nigeria," he said.
Omodara said the boat was stopped initially because it was
in Nigerian waters without permission.
In 2010, a consignment of rocket launchers, grenades and
other explosives from Iran was seized in Lagos, causing a
diplomatic row between Nigeria and Iran. It also strained ties
between Iran and Senegal, which accused Iranian security forces
of trying to supply weapons to its Casamance rebels.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Additional reporting by Gabriela
Baczynska in Moscow; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Tom
Pfeiffer)