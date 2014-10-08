ABUJA Oct 8 Nigeria said on Wednesday that $15
million that had been seized by South African authorities in two
separate incidents was money for 'legitimate' arms deals, and it
urged its rival African power to release the funds.
South Africa froze $5.7 million worth of funds that it had
been alerted to as suspicious by Standard Bank, money
which was purportedly to buy arms including 50 M-75 cannons and
200,000 rounds of ammunition.
The move followed the seizure last month of $9.3 million in
cash from a private jet carrying two Nigerians and an
Israeli.
Nigeria, which says it needs the arms to fight an Islamist
insurgency raging in the northeast, said both payments were
intended for deals between private companies procuring weapons
for Nigerian forces.
South Africa's National Prosecutor said in a statement on
Tuesday that the latest seizure covered armaments considered
'controlled items', and the deal was being conducted without
relevant permits.
The office of Nigeria's National Security Advisor (NSA)
Sambo Dasuki, the country's highest security authority, rejected
the charge, the latest in a long run of diplomatic spats between
Africa's two biggest economies that has soured relations.
"We want to state clearly that a business transaction
actually took place between a legitimate company in Nigeria and
another legitimate one in South Africa through the bank," NSA
spokesman Karounwi Adekunle said in a statement.
He said that the company had not been able to obtain the
arms and so tried to refund the money.
South Africa has named the company as Cerberus Risk
Solutions. It was not immediately possible to obtain comment
from the firm.
The row comes as South Africa and Nigeria are also at
loggerheads over the death of 115 South Africans last month in
the collapse of a guesthouse attached to a Nigerian church owned
by televangelist TB Joshua on Sept 12.
South Africa says Nigeria has refused access to the bodies
of the deceased for DNA testing or burial ever since the
tragedy, a charge the Nigerians have not responded to.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Additional reporting by Ed Cropley
in Johannesburg; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Dominic Evans)