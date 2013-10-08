LAGOS Oct 8 A Nigerian court dropped charges of
arms trafficking against seven Russian sailors on Tuesday, their
lawyer said, ending a year-long case that has frayed diplomatic
relations between Nigeria and Russia.
The seven were among 15 Russian sailors charged with
illegally bringing weapons into Nigeria last year, after
Nigerian authorities intercepted a ship on Oct. 23 and found on
board several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
Confirming the verdict, defence lawyer Ogidigba Mobosa also
told Reuters TV that two Nigerians who had been aboard the ship
had been charged with wrongfully telling the Russians they had
permission to enter Nigerian territory with the weapons.
The boat was operated by Nigerian shipping company Blue Sea
Maritime.
Arms smuggling to and through Nigeria is rife, with demand
fuelled by an Islamist rebellion in the north and by armed
robbery, kidnapping, oil theft and piracy in the south.
Nigeria is also sometimes used as a conduit for shipping
arms to other conflict-ridden parts of West Africa.
Shippers complain that a lack of permission for armed
private security leaves them vulnerable to pirates. West Africa
has overtaken Somalia's coast as the region of the continent
worst affected by piracy, experts say.
During the court hearings, the Russian sailors did not
explain why the arms were on board their ship.
(Reporting by Sharon Atseyinku; Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing
by Gareth Jones)