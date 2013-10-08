(Adds Russian reaction in paragraph 6)
LAGOS Oct 8 A Nigerian court dropped charges of
arms trafficking against seven Russian sailors on Tuesday, their
lawyer said, ending a year-long case that has frayed diplomatic
relations between Nigeria and Russia.
The seven were among 15 Russian sailors charged with
illegally bringing weapons into Nigeria last year, after
Nigerian authorities intercepted a ship on Oct. 23 and found on
board several guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
The other eight had already had the charges against them
dropped in June.
Confirming Tuesday's verdict, defence lawyer Ogidigba Mobosa
also told Reuters TV that two Nigerians who had been aboard the
ship had been charged with wrongfully telling the Russians they
had permission to enter Nigerian territory with the weapons.
The boat was operated by Nigerian shipping company Blue Sea
Maritime. The Russian sailors did not explain during the court
hearings why the arms were on board.
The Russian Foreign Ministry welcomed the court verdict and
said in a statement that it would help future bilateral ties.
Arms smuggling to and through Nigeria is rife, with demand
fuelled by an Islamist rebellion in the north and by armed
robbery, kidnapping, oil theft and piracy in the south.
Nigeria is also sometimes used as a conduit for shipping
arms to other conflict-ridden parts of West Africa, which
experts say has overtaken the coast of Somalia as the region of
the continent worst affected by piracy.
Shippers complain that a lack of permission for armed
private security leaves them vulnerable to pirates.
(Reporting by Sharon Atseyinku, Writing by Tim Cocks, Editing
by Gareth Jones)