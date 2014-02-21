LAGOS Feb 21 Nigeria's Central Bank Governor
Lamido Sanusi said on Friday he would go to court to challenge
his suspension by the president, saying he did not want his job
back but wanted to question the legality of the move.
President Goodluck Jonathan suspended Sanusi on Thursday,
removing an increasingly outspoken critic of the government's
record on tackling rampant corruption in Africa's leading energy
producer.
Sanusi told Reuters in a phone interview that he never
intended to be an anti-corruption crusader, but that he had been
alarmed by the sheer extent of losses to the treasury by
suspected corruption at the state oil firm. The state oil firm
has denied the allegations repeatedly.
"I'm trying to get to the heart of collapsing oil
revenues," he said.
"My primary motive ... is that oil prices have not come
down, oil output has not come down, oil revenues are crashing
and therefore my job as central bank governor in managing the
exchange rate and reserves is threatened."
(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Alison Williams)