* Opposition capitalises on Sanusi's exposure of graft
* Governor is more popular abroad than in Nigeria
* Jonathan may become liability for ruling party
* Ethno-religious politics may cloud corruption argument
By Tim Cocks
LAGOS, Feb 23 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan may have benefited his opponents in suspending a
central bank governor they vaunt as an anti-graft campaigner,
but religious and ethnic factors may yet decide the tightest
poll since the 1999 end of army rule.
Jonathan suspended Lamido Sanusi, who was due to finish in
June, on Thursday, allegedly for financial malpractice. The
presidency has detailed procurement and other irregularities.
Sanusi had been presenting evidence to parliament that he
said showed the state oil company Nigeria National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) failed to pay $20 billion it owed to federal
government coffers, fuelling speculation his suspension was
politically motivated - a charge the presidency denies.
The main opposition alliance, the All Progressives Congress
(APC), quickly sought to capitalise on it as "the clearest
indication yet that President Jonathan ... is willing to silence
any whistleblower, no matter his or her status," according to a
statement by APC spokesman Lai Mohammed.
"(The) President sends ... a strong signal to all Nigerians
that he will not tolerate any exposure of corruption."
Sanusi's own motives have been questioned, with some holding
he was driven by genuine moral outrage, others by a secret
political agenda, possibly even his own presidential bid. Sanusi
told Reuters on Friday he had no such plans.
The ruling People's Democratic Party (PDP) has been in power
since shortly after the death of former military dictator Sani
Abacha, but it has been bitterly divided over Jonathan's assumed
intention to run for another term in office. He has not said
whether or not he will, but insisted on his right to.
Five state governors, dozens of legislators and former
vice-president Atiku Abubakar have all defected to the APC.
Even before Sanusi's allegations - which included that
hundreds of millions of dollars have gone missing in a phoney
kerosene subsidy scheme - Jonathan had been damaged by high
profile corruption scandals in the oil industry.
These included a $6.8 billion motor fuel subsidy fraud and
$29 billion lost to cut price upstream oil and gas deals,
although the latter covered a long period going back to 2002 -
well before Jonathan's tenure.
"VERY DAMAGING"
"A lot of Nigerians believe Sanusi was touching at the heart
of corruption and that's why Jonathan did it," said Bismarck
Rewane, CEO of Lagos-based consultancy Finance Derivatives.
"That perception will undermine Jonathan's re-election chances
if he becomes a liability for the PDP," he added, in which case
he may not be nominated as its candidate
Newspaper columns have accused Jonathan of compromising the
bank's independence and not facing up to corruption. Some
however have dismissed Sanusi as a trouble maker who abused his
office as a political platform.
"It is high time Nigerians rose against this reign of
impunity," Tunji Adepboyega wrote in a column in the opposition
leaning Nation on Sunday. "They are no longer shocked by public
officials stealing millions."
Yet a year is a long time in Nigerian politics, and Jonathan
still has time to shift focus away from graft. Analysts also
point out that Sanusi may have been a star for foreign investors
but his popularity at home is more mixed.
"It plays worse internationally," said Kayode Akindele,
partner in advisory 46 Parallels. "Sanusi is more popular abroad
than he is locally. Those already opposed to Jonathan will seize
on this, but those who supported him aren't going to change
their minds because of Sanusi."
Ever present in Nigerian politics is the ethnic and
religious dimension. Jonathan is a southern Christian from the
Ijaw ethnic group, Sanusi a northern Fulani Muslim.
"Sanusi's suspension has become politicised along
ethno-regional lines as Sanusi is a northerner who is perceived
to have publicly undermined a southern president," said Thomas
Hansen of London-based Control Risks.
Jonathan's supporters, including many northerners, since the
region is politically divided, are more willing to believe the
allegations against Sanusi. Meanwhile, in opposition heartlands
such as much of the north and the Yoruba southwest, Jonathan is
disliked so the corruption allegations against him brought by
Sanusi ring truer.
"If Sanusi releases documents that he has, presidential
memos that support his case, it could be very damaging," said
blogger and political consultant Tolu Ogunlesi. "It will give
the opposition ammunition."