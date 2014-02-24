LAGOS Feb 24 Nigerian President Goodluck
Jonathan said on Monday his decision to suspend the central bank
governor had nothing to do with the governor's exposing
corruption in the oil sector.
Jonathan suspended Governor Lamido Sanusi on Thursday on
allegations he had mishandled the bank's budget. Sanusi, due to
step down in June, was becoming an increasingly vocal critic of
the government's record on tackling corruption.
The move caused a panic selloff in financial markets.
Sanusi had been presenting evidence to parliament that he
said showed that state oil company Nigeria National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) failed to pay $20 billion it owed to federal
government coffers, fuelling speculation his suspension was an
attempt to silence a whistleblower.
"The suspension of Sanusi has nothing to do with
whistleblowing," Jonathan told local journalists in a televised
news conference.
"The government normally places you on suspension pending
investigation, and when they conclude the investigation, you may
go back if there's no case against you."
He said an audit had been done of 2012 and 2013 central bank
accounts that has shown several irregularities - the 2013 audit
had just come in, which was enough to convince him there was a
case against Sanusi, he said.
Sanusi has said he will challenge his suspension in court.
"The president has absolute powers to suspend the central
bank governor," Jonathan said. "The president has oversight
function over the central bank."
Jonathan denied that $20 billion could have gone missing
from state oil revenues, saying he would not even "accept that
one dollar should disappear".
The governor's suspicion of fraud in one of the world's most
opaque national oil companies brought him into conflict with
Jonathan a year before what are likely to be closely fought
elections.
Jonathan was already under pressure from several corruption
scandals and a failure to quell a four and half-year-old
Islamist insurgency in the north that, while more or less
contained in one area, appears to be becoming bloodier than
ever. More than 200 people were killed in two attacks last week.
Jonathan told the journalists the military had had some
successes against Boko Haram and that Nigeria was working with
Cameroon authorities to try to prevent the militants mounting
attacks on Nigerian soil then fleeing back over the border.
"The communities naturally will feel government is not
giving them protection," he said. "But I promise that we will
continue to improve."
