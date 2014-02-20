Feb 20 Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan
named the managing director of Zenith Bank Godwin
Emefiele as the next central bank governor, the chairman of the
Senate committee on finance told Reuters by telephone.
Jonathan suspended current central bank head Lamido Sanusi
on Thursday, putting deputy governor Sarah Alade in charge in
the interim.
Senator Ahmed Makarfi confirmed that Emefiele's nomination
had been sent to the Senate for approval to take office when
Sanusi's term would have expired in June.
He said the president had a prerogative to suspend the
central bank governor using his executive powers, and that the
Senate would only need to approve a full removal.