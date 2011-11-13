GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise as tech bounces; investors ready for Fed
ALGIERS Nov 13 Intelligence reports show there is coordination between Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram and al Qaeda's north African branch, the Algerian deputy foreign minister said on Sunday.
"We have no doubts that coordination exists between Boko Haram and al Qaeda," Abdelkader Messahel told reporters. "The way both groups operate and intelligence reports show that there is cooperation."
Al Qaeda's north African branch, known as al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, draws is leaders from Algeria. Security forces there have the biggest intelligence-gathering operation on the group's activities of any country in the region. (Reporting By Lamine Chikhi; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by)
