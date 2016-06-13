(Adds details, quotes)
LAGOS, June 13 The Niger Delta Avengers, a
militant group that has carried out attacks on oil facilities in
Nigeria's southern oil region, said on Monday it would only
negotiate with the government if independent foreign mediators
were involved.
Last week the group, which wants a greater share of
Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished Niger Delta
region, rejected an offer from the government to hold talks.
Attacks in the southern swampland have pushed oil production
to a 20-year low in what was until recently Africa's biggest oil
producing nation. Its production has fallen behind Angola in the
last few weeks.
In a statement on its website, the Avengers said they wanted
multinational oil companies operating in the country to "commit
independent mediators to this proposed dialogue" to "bring about
a lasting peace".
"If need be we may review our earlier stance of not taking
lives," the statement said.
On Sunday, the Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger
Delta, one of the region's largest militant groups until it
signed up for a government amnesty in 2009, urged the Avengers
to take part in negotiations.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by
Louise Ireland)