By Tife Owolabi
| YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 14
self-assurance, a penchant for hyperbole and a working knowledge
of Latin - these are the hallmarks of the latest group of
militants to emerge in Nigeria's oil-rich Niger Delta.
The New Delta Avengers are named in a nod to the Niger Delta
Avengers who last year crippled Nigeria's oil production in a
fight for a greater share of the proceeds for the region,
impoverished, like much of the country, by endemic corruption.
The new group's inaugural statement was signed by a Corporal
Oleum Bellum, a Latin phrase that loosely means "oil war".
It and others, like the Niger Delta Marine Force led by one
General Benikeme Hitler, have formed even as the government
holds peace talks with Niger Delta communities to try to end
violence that has brought the economy to its knees.
"By this declaration, we are resurrecting the spirit of
insurgency to demand for a better deal for our people," the New
Delta Avengers' statement said.
"We are going to do this through bloody attacks and
destruction of oil assets in the creeks and upland areas so as
to disrupt and eventually cripple oil prospecting and production
operations in the state."
Many groups issue similar statements and never act on their
words. But some, like the original Niger Delta Avengers and the
Movement for the Emancipation of the Niger Delta (MEND), did so
to devastating effect.
At the height of violence last year, Niger Delta militants'
attacks cut Nigeria's oil production by as much as a third.
That set the economy reeling, as lower crude exports meant
less money in government coffers, especially the U.S. dollars
Nigeria needs to import essential products and keep businesses
running.
"DEVILISH, HARDENED HEART"
The New Delta Avengers say their main grievance is with the
governor of Delta state, Ifeanyi Okowa, who they accuse of
diverting funds from programmes meant to benefit Delta state.
"Like the biblical Pharaoh, only extraordinary undertakings
can soften his devilish and hardened heart towards the oil
producing areas of the state," they said of Okowa.
A spokesman for the governor denied the group's accusation
that he was "showing nepotism and favouritism in the sharing of
government resources". The state government was not in a
position to ascertain the credibility of the New Delta Avengers'
threats, the spokesman said.
The old Avengers suspended their campaign last year to give
peace talks a chance after a string of attacks on oil
facilities, blowing up even an underwater Shell pipeline.
MEND fought an insurgency until 2009, when it agreed with
the previous federal government on a ceasefire and amnesty
offering salaries and job training for its fighters. Some of its
commanders became millionaires with contracts to protect the
same pipelines they had been blowing up.
Many of the militants have a taste for the dramatic. There
was General Busta Rhymes, named for the New York rapper known
for his frenetic flow, before Corporal Oleum Bellum and General
Benikeme Hitler, who issued an inaugural statement in January.
Oil facilities belonging to major international oil
companies would be destroyed after March, Hitler's group said,
although Reuters has been unable to confirm the destruction of
any facilities by the Niger Delta Marine Force.
The New Delta Avengers warned the Delta state government
that "Operation Cripple Oil and Gas Production" would start on
30 June unless it held talks to ensure funding for
infrastructure and other development reaches the region.
"This campaign shall be BLOODY, DESTRUCTIVE AND VENGEFUL
against the enemies of our people," the group said. "Like a goat
pushed to the wall we have grown teeth and we will prove our
ability to bite."
Oil companies' rule of thumb is not to comment on militant
threats to facilities in Nigeria.
The security forces say they have no idea who is behind the
latest threats, but with Nigeria about to bring back its oil
exports to full capacity for the first time in 16 months
following pipeline repairs, they will not take any chances.
"We are not aware of such a group but are on the ground to
do our job," said Abubakar Abdullahi, spokesman for the joint
military task force (JTF) which polices the Niger Delta.
(Additional reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu in Onitsha;
Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)