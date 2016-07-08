EXCLUSIVE-Petrobras turnaround could yield first dividend in years in 2017
* Any new deepwater development will need financing through cuts
YENAGOA, Nigeria, July 8 Attackers blew up an oil pipeline in Nigeria's southern Bayelsa state operated by a subsidiary of Italy's Eni on Friday, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) said.
The blast occurred at the pipeline at Lasukugbene and tat NDSC officers exchanged gunfire with some of the attackers, said spokesman Desmond Agwu.
Eni, which operates in Nigeria through its subsidiary Nigerian Agip Oil Company, could not be reached for immediate comment. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; editing by Jason Neely; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram)
HOUSTON/NEW YORK, May 17 Oil tankers carrying roughly 2.5 million barrels of U.S. crude are currently en route to Asia, trade sources said on Wednesday, as U.S. producers take advantage of favorable prices to ship to Asia while OPEC ponders further supply cuts next week.