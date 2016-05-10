YENAGOA, Nigeria May 10 Unknown gunmen killed two Nigerian policemen in the oil-producing Niger Delta, a police spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after five officers were shot dead in the restive region.

"The policemen were asleep and killed by some callous assailants," said a spokesman for police in Rivers state in the Delta.

A villager who gave her name as Sarah Ebikabowei said gunmen had killed three soldiers in Bayelsa state, which is also located in the Delta. A military spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)