YENAGOA, Nigeria May 10 Unknown gunmen killed
two Nigerian policemen in the oil-producing Niger Delta, a
police spokesman said on Tuesday, a day after five officers were
shot dead in the restive region.
"The policemen were asleep and killed by some callous
assailants," said a spokesman for police in Rivers state in the
Delta.
A villager who gave her name as Sarah Ebikabowei said gunmen
had killed three soldiers in Bayelsa state, which is also
located in the Delta. A military spokesman could not be
immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Mark Trevelyan)