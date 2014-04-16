* Between 50-100 students taken by Boko Haram raiders
* "We thought they were soldiers," says girl who escaped
* Nigerians complain of feeling insecure in their nation
* President Jonathan is under pressure before Feb. elections
By Lanre Ola and Isaac Abrak
MAIDUGURI/ABUJA, April 16 Islamist rebels duped
dozens of Nigerian schoolgirls into thinking they were soldiers
come to evacuate them before abducting between 50 and 100 in
their latest anti-government raid, officials said on Wednesday.
Gunmen suspected to be members of the radical Islamist
movement Boko Haram swooped on Chibok town in Borno state and on
its nearby all-girls government secondary school late on Monday,
calling on the students to leave their beds in the hostel.
The mass abduction of schoolgirls aged between 15 and 18 has
shocked Nigeria and showed how the five-year-old Boko Haram
insurgency has brought lawlessness to swathes of the arid, poor
northeast, killing hundreds of people in recent months.
It occurred the same day a bomb blast, also blamed on Boko
Haram, killed 75 people on the edge of the capital Abuja,
stirring fears of violence spreading from the north of Africa's
No. 1 oil producer and most populous nation.
Nigeria's government pledged to step up its fight against
"terrorism", which it said had "nothing to do with religion,
ethnic group or tribe".
The Chibok students, who had returned to sit final-year
certificate exams at their school despite a Borno state-wide
closure of educational centres because of recent Boko Haram
attacks in the northeast, initially obeyed the armed visitors,
thinking they were Nigerian troops there to protect them.
"When we saw these gunmen, we thought they were soldiers,
they told all of us to come and walk to the gates, we followed
their instructions," 18-year-old Godiya Isaiah, who later
managed to escape the abductors, told Reuters.
But when the armed men started ransacking the school stores
and set fire to the building, the terrified girls being herded
at gunpoint into vehicles realised they were being kidnapped.
"We were crying," Isaiah said, recounting how she later
jumped from a truck and ran away to hide in the bush. Other
girls were packed into a bus and some pick-ups.
There was still confusion over exactly how many girls had
been kidnapped. Initial accounts from Chibok said around 100,
but Borno state governor Kashim Shettima said reports from
parents and guardians of children missing so far totaled 50
students, although this might not be the final figure.
LAWLESS BORDER AREA
Shettima said at least 14 girls had managed to escape and
reach safety. Borno state education commissioner Inuwa Kubo said
other girls told the same story as Isaiah.
"They went into the bus unsuspecting," he told Reuters.
"They were lured into the vehicle because they were told
that the school was going to be attacked," he added. The
attackers also raided nearby Chibok town, ransacking stores and
offices there and killing several people, witnesses said.
Boko Haram, which in the Hausa language broadly means
"Western education is sinful", has previously attacked several
schools as symbols of secular authority, killing pupils and
teachers, as well as Christian churches and Nigerian state
targets such as police, army and government offices.
Nigerian police and army patrols were on Wednesday still
scouring the bush and hills around Chibok for the missing girls.
Chibok is not far from a rugged area of forest, hills and
caves where military officials say Boko Haram has camps near the
border with neighbouring Cameroon. They have abducted girls in
the past to be sex slaves for the fighters and to do camp work.
No one has claimed responsibility for the abduction or for
the rush hour bomb blast on Abuja's outskirts, which put the
capital on alert around three weeks before the central city was
due to host a high-profile World Economic Forum on Africa.
But President Goodluck Jonathan has pointed the finger of
suspicion for the bombing at Boko Haram, bringing home to
Nigerians in the centrally-located capital that the Islamist
insurrection ravaging poorer states hundreds of kilometers
(miles) to the northeast could also strike much closer to home.
BOMB SCARE
On Tuesday afternoon, a bomb scare at the National Assembly,
caused lawmakers and bureaucrats to hurriedly abandon their
offices. Banks also closed before officials gave the all-clear.
With elections due in February, Jonathan is under intense
pressure to contain the Boko Haram insurgency and additional
communal sectarian violence in Nigeria's centre-north which
badly tarnish the West African state's newly acquired status as
the largest economy on the continent.
Ordinary citizens, and delegates to a conference discussing
national unity in a country split between a mostly Muslim north
and largely Christian south, all called on the government to do
more to end violence and improve security across the territory.
"We are left in the hands of God," said Emeka Obi, who works
at a business centre in the capital.
Some delegates to the conference called for closure of
Nigeria's borders with its Sahel neighbours Niger and Chad and
also with Cameroon, reflecting fears that Boko Haram had bases
there and also ties with al Qaeda-linked Saharan jihadists.
There are also suspicions some local politicians may be
manipulating the violence to try to serve their own interests.
"We must advise politicians to take politics out of this
entirely. There are external sponsors to this cannibalism we are
witnessing," said Kunle Olajide, a delegate to the conference.
Nigerian authorities plan to deploy over 6,000 police and
soldiers to protect participants in the May 7-9 "African Davos"
World Economic Forum which draws regional heads of state and
business leaders in a mirror of the Davos, Switzerland event.
