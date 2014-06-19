ABUJA, June 19 Militant Islamists are targeting
Nigeria's capital of Abuja and plan to load bombs on petrol
lorries headed into the city, the government said.
Militant group Boko Haram, which drew worldwide attention in
April when it kidnapped more than 200 girls from a school in
northeast Nigeria, has increasingly attacked regions beyond its
traditional northern stronghold in recent months.
Analysts say Boko Haram, which aims to carve out a hardline
Islamic state in the Muslim north, has been focusing more on
high-profile targets, emboldened by media attention from the
kidnapping.
Two bomb blasts in Abuja in the weeks running up to the
World Economic Forum held in the capital in May killed more than
90 people and prompted some delegates to pull out of the
conference.
"The Nigerian security services have received
intelligence...to the effect that insurgents intend seizing
petrol tankers and plant(ing) improvised explosive devices in
the tankers and drive them to crowded places in Abuja," Mike
Omeri, a senior Ministry of Information official said in a
statement late on Wednesday.
Separately, a military spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday
that security forces had discovered a senior Boko Haram member
among a convoy of nearly 500 travellers arrested this week in
the southern state of Abia.
The presence of a high-ranking militant in the south would
stoke fears insurgents are targeting the mainly Christian south.
It would also raise concern they could eventually attempt
attacks in the oil-rich Niger delta.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh, writing by David Dolan,;
additional reporting by Isaac Abrak; editing by Ralph Boulton)