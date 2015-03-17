* South Africans, Russians, Koreans in northeast Nigeria
* Not there to fight Boko Haram, Abuja says
* "Final onslaught" against Islamists under way
By Karin Strohecker
LONDON, March 17 Foreign private security
personnel from South Africa, Russia and South Korea are on the
ground in northeast Nigeria to train Nigerian troops and are not
engaged in frontline combat against Boko Haram, the government
said on Tuesday.
According to security and diplomatic sources, Nigeria has
brought in hundreds of mercenaries to give its offensive against
the Islamist militant group a shot in the arm ahead of the March
28 presidential elections.
But government spokesman Mike Omeri said foreigners on the
ground were only engaged in training Nigerian troops.
"There are trainers on the ground to assist in the handling
of equipment," Omeri told Reuters on the sidelines of a news
conference in London. "They simulate, they teach. These are the
things they do."
Asked if they were directly involved in fighting, he said:
"I am not aware of that."
Africa's most populous nation and top energy producer has
been plagued by the Boko Haram insurgency since 2009, when
insurgents intensified efforts to establish an Islamic caliphate
in the northeastern Borno state.
However, this year Nigeria and its neighbours have launched
a series of offensives to recapture territory, turning the tide
against Boko Haram in the run-up to the hotly contested
presidential poll.
Omeri would not confirm how many foreigners were involved
but said they had come from the same countries that had provided
military equipment. He cited South Africa, Russia and South
Korea.
"Acquisition of recruitment and military hardware is done
through a number of processes. There are
government-to-government exchanges and there are those who also
come through contractors," he said.
The contractors' stay in Nigeria would end when local troops
had become proficient at handling the equipment, he added.
"This is training on site and maybe this is why the people
on the ground have been described as mercenaries."
He declined to predict how long it would take for the
military to regain full control.
"We have started the final onslaught," he said. "This is the
road to the finish and we are on it already."
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker; Editing by Giles Elgood)