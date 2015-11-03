* Residents still fearful despite army advances
* Boko Haram trying to set up Islamic state
* More than 1,000 killed since Buhari elected
By Ulf Laessing
MUBI, Nigeria, Nov 3 Life seems to be returning
to normal in this northern Nigerian town a year after the army
expelled the Islamist fighters of Boko Haram -- shops bustle
with customers and vendors hawk their wares in the pot-holed
streets.
President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to crush Boko Haram
by December and the army has recaptured much of the territory
the jihadists seized in their six-year-old campaign to carve out
an Islamic state in Nigeria's remote northeast.
But a recent surge of suicide bombings and hit-and-run
attacks makes residents doubt there is any end in sight to an
insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced 2.1 million.
Boko Haram has killed more than 1,000 people since Buhari was
elected in May on a promise to crush the group.
"We are afraid that they might come back," said Abubakar
Idi, 60, a farmer who fled with his two wives and 16 children
when Boko Haram captured Mubi in October last year.
"Anybody who has seen such a terrible thing must be afraid,"
he said, sitting in front of his single-storey house and
recalling how Boko Haram fighters fired volleys of gunshots at
random as they took over the town.
The insurgency is the biggest security challenge facing
Africa's top oil producer, already grappling with a severe
economic crisis due to a plunge in oil revenues.
Like thousands of other residents, Idi returned to Mubi,
which lies close to the border with Cameroon, when the army
started a counter-offensive which has accelerated in recent
months.
Signs of fighting can still be seen, despite the buzz in the
main market. Banks remain closed having been robbed by Boko
Haram, while electricity is almost non-existent.
Schools have reopened in the town but many are still shut in
the countryside as the jihadists burned the buildings and killed
the teachers. Boko Haram, whose name means Western education is
sinful, abhors secular learning.
PROGRESS
Diplomats say the army's performance has improved since
Buhari took office pledging to "fix" Nigeria's legendary
corruption and mismanagement.
The former military ruler has appointed a new army
leadership and moved its anti-Boko Haram command centre to Borno
state, where the jihadists started their revolt.
Residents say Buhari's anti-corruption drive has had an
effect as army commanders are now less inclined to steal
resources intended for the security forces, though it remains to
be seen how long this trend will last.
Better cooperation with neighbouring Chad has helped the
Nigerian government to regain several villages, although a
long-planned regional cross-border force is still not
operational.
Residents say the soldiers no longer run away when Boko
Haram arrive in their pickup trucks. "The difference is that
back then if there was a report of an attack we all ran with the
security men," said 55-year-old Mohamed Joda, who makes a living
repairing bicycles in Mubi.
"But now they respond to reports of an attack proactively,"
he said. "The level of security is better than what it was."
Boko Haram, which never responds to the media except to
deliver jihadist videos to local journalists, is trying to set
up a state based on Islamic law. In March it pledged allegiance
to Islamic State, which controls much of Syria and Iraq.
FEAR
The army is securing Mubi and the main road to the Adamawa
state capital Yola, 200 km (120 miles) to the south, with
patrols, tanks and checkpoints. Every 10 km (6 miles) motorists
must wait until called forward by a soldier asking where they
plan to go.
But in rural areas the army is spread more thinly, allowing
Boko Haram to move around at will. Villagers living along the
Mubi-Yola road stay close to their houses for fear of the
jihadists.
"I can no longer go hunting because I might run into them in
the forest and get killed, so we have to resort to farming,"
said Murtala Maxwell, who lives in Gombi village south of Mubi.
He still stays close to home "so in case we see them coming,
we can quickly get together and defend ourselves or run for
safety", he said while playing a board game with two friends.
A security expert said the army is getting help from South
African mercenaries to navigate in the vast Sambisa forest, Boko
Haram's main hideout in the northeast.
Army brigade commander Victor Ezugwu said the military had
cut off the forest, last week rescuing more than 300 people from
villages that had been held by Boko Haram.
"We are trying to meet the December deadline given by our
president," he said. "We have cordoned off the entire forest."
Human rights activists have long accused the army of
committing abuses such as looting, fuelling an insurgency in a
poor region where many complain of neglect.
This time Ezugwu makes an effort to talk to a group of
rescued women, who applauded when he came to a camp in Mubi
where they were receiving vaccinations. Three village elders
shook hands with the commander.
"Boko Haram took over our village, they wanted to kill us,
burn us," said Bukar Manipo, one of those rescued. "Soldiers
heard what they were doing to us so they came to our village.
They were shooting, some fell and died, some were shot, others
ran into the forest."
But the commander warned the women that the enemy might
strike again as suicide bombers. In September, a bomb attack
blamed on Boko Haram killed around seven people in a camp for
displaced people in Yola.
"If you see any people who do not belong to your community
report them immediately to us," Ezugwu told the crowd.
Officials want to close the camps in Adamawa state by
December when Buhari's campaign is supposed to end but many
inhabitants fear going home.
"Some youths who left a few weeks ago to resettle back in
our village were killed when Boko Haram attacked the village
again," said Laraba James, a woman in a Yola camp.
(Additional reporting by Isaac Abrak; Editing by Giles Elgood)