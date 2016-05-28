Oil prices build on gains on expectation of extended crude supply cut
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018
YENAGOA, Nigeria May 28 Militants have attacked the Nembe pipeline in Nigeria's Delta region, a local official said on Saturday, hours after the Niger Delta Avengers militant group claimed a strike on the facility.
"We heard multiple attacks last night," said Bello Bina, a local official in Bayelsa state, confirming that the Nembe pipeline carrying Bonny Light crude exports had been hit. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alexander Smith)
* Saudi, Russia said Monday cuts need to be extended to March 2018
LONDON, May 15 Hedge funds had become increasingly bearish towards crude oil by the middle of last week, leaving them vulnerable to a short squeeze with OPEC's next meeting coming up on May 25.