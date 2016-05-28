YENAGOA, Nigeria May 28 Militants have attacked the Nembe pipeline in Nigeria's Delta region, a local official said on Saturday, hours after the Niger Delta Avengers militant group claimed a strike on the facility.

"We heard multiple attacks last night," said Bello Bina, a local official in Bayelsa state, confirming that the Nembe pipeline carrying Bonny Light crude exports had been hit. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Ulf Laessing; Editing by Alexander Smith)