ABUJA May 29 Nigeria's government will continue a crack down on militants attacking oil pipelines in the Delta but also talk to leaders in the region to address their grievances, President Muhammadu Buhari said on Sunday.

Militants in the southern region, where many complain of poverty and oil pollution, have staged a series of attacks in the past tree months which have cut Nigeria's oil output to a 20-year low.

"The recent spate of attacks by militants disrupting oil and power installations will not distract us from engaging leaders in the region in addressing (the) Niger Delta problems," Buhari said on Sunday in a speech marking his first year in office.

Buhari added that the government's resolve in the face of the miltants' pipeline attacks remains unduiminished.

"We shall apprehend the perpetrators and their sponsors and bring them to justice," he said

(Reporting by Felix Onuah and Ulf Laessing; Editing by David Goodman)