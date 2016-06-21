GLOBAL MARKETS-Euro climbs on integration hopes as Trump furore knocks dollar
* Dollar hit by Trump's disclosure, economy fears (Adds quote, updates prices)
ABUJA, June 21 Incoming OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo said on Tuesday that he had been told Nigeria's oil production is beginning to rise.
He made the comments after a meeting with Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari and Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, the oil minister, in the capital, Abuja.
He also said that the Nigerian government was trying to resolve militancy in the southern Niger Delta through negotiations, but did not elaborate.
"Government is negotiating and we are seeing positive results. I remain confident that through this resolution stable and permanent solution will be found. I have been told (oil) production is beginning to rise again," Barkindo told reporters. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Susan Fenton)
DUBAI, May 16 Saudi Arabia has said it aims to raise around $200 billion in the next several years through privatisation programmes in 16 sectors ranging from oil to healthcare, education, airports and grain milling.