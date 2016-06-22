ONITSHA, Nigeria, June 22 A Nigerian local
leader said on Thursday that militant group the Niger Delta
Avengers might agree to a ceasefire to allow the government time
to meet their demands.
The Avengers denied a Reuters report on Wednesday citing two
oil ministry officials saying that the government had agreed a
truce with the militants.
"The Avengers might be giving the federal government some
time to do something about the demands," said Godspower
Gbenekema, who said he met oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu
last week to find ways to end attacks on oil facilities.
