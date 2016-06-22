* Officials say truce agreed last week, Avengers say no deal
* Militants want greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth
* Nigerian oil production fall pushing up global prices
By Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Tife Owolabi
ONITSHA, Nigeria, June 22 A Nigerian militant
group known as the Niger Delta Avengers which has been attacking
oil facilities might agree to a ceasefire on Thursday to allow
the government time to meet its demands, a community leader
involved in peace efforts said.
Two oil ministry officials have said that the government had
agreed a truce with the militants, although the group has denied
that.
The militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth to go to the impoverished Delta region. Crude sales make
up about 70 percent of Nigeria's national income and most of
that oil comes from the southern swampland.
"The Avengers might be giving the federal government some
time to do something about the demands," said Godspower
Gbenekema, who said he met oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu
last week to find ways to end attacks on oil facilities.
OPEC member Nigeria was Africa's top oil producer until the
spate of attacks pushed it behind Angola. Production has fallen
from 2.2 million barrels at the start of the year to around 1.6
million barrels, helping push up global oil prices.
Kachikwu travelled to the Delta last week to meet community
leaders who oil sources say pass on messages to the militants
who have not engaged in direct talks.
"Nobody represented the Avengers in that meeting," Gbenekema
said. "We used that opportunity to relay to the minister the
problems of the Niger Delta such as lack of development and
neglect."
"The issue of truce or not depends on the seriousness of the
federal government to address the issues at stake," he said,
citing poverty and jobs as examples. No follow-up up meeting had
been agreed, he added.
Among the factors standing in the way of a ceasefire is that
militants are divided into small groups and leaders have little
sway over unemployed youths willing to work for anyone who pays
them.
The Ijaw People's Development Initiative (IPDI), a group
which represents the region's largest ethnic group, said the
government will fail to end attacks through talks because it was
not interested in "genuine negotiation".
The government "is not interested in addressing core demands
of Niger Delta but rather looking for shortcuts to induce
militants to abandon the core issues that brought frequent
bombing of oil facilities", said IPDI president Austin Ozobo.
Earlier this month, the government said it would scale down
its military campaign in the Delta as part of an attempt to
pursue talks with militants, who previously laid down arms in
2009 in exchange for cash benefits under a government amnesty.
The government angered former militants when it cut by
two-thirds the budget allocated for the amnesty programme which
provided stipends and employment training.
