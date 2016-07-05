July 5 A Nigerian militant group said it has blown up a Chevron Corp well near the Otunana flowstation.

Niger Delta Avengers said it also blew up the Nigerian Petroleum Development Co's manifold near Banta and two crude oil trunk lines belonging to the Products and Pipelines Marketing Co and Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (bit.ly/29tbjPJ) (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)