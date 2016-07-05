BRIEF-Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp announces pricing of senior note offering
* Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation announces pricing of senior note offering
July 5 A Nigerian militant group said it has blown up a Chevron Corp well near the Otunana flowstation.
Niger Delta Avengers said it also blew up the Nigerian Petroleum Development Co's manifold near Banta and two crude oil trunk lines belonging to the Products and Pipelines Marketing Co and Nigerian National Petroleum Corp. (bit.ly/29tbjPJ) (Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru)
* Halozyme Therapeutics announces public offering of common stock