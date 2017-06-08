AIRSHOW-Two Iranian airlines plan to buy 73 Airbus jets
PARIS, June 22 Airbus said on Thursday two Iranian airlines had committed to buying 73 planes in a last-minute flurry of deals for the European planemaker at the Paris Airshow.
LAGOS, June 8 Nigeria's acting president is visiting the northeastern city of Maiduguri after an attack by Boko Haram jihadists which killed 14 people and injured 24 others, his spokesman said on Thursday.
Yemi Osinbajo, to whom President Muhammadu Buhari handed power after going to Britain on medical leave on May 7, is in the city to launch an aid initiative for people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency, spokesman Laolu Akande tweeted.
The attack on Wednesday night was the biggest on the city for about 18 months. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Louise Ireland)
