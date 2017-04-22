ONITSHA, Nigeria Nigerian police have rescued two Turkish men kidnapped earlier this month in the country's southeast, a police official said on Saturday.

The pair, who worked for a construction company, were abducted on April 11 in the town of Eket in Akwa Ibom state, in the country's Niger Delta energy hub. Kidnapping for ransom is common in some parts of Nigeria.

"The two Turkish nationals were rescued by police on the 19th of April," said Okechukwu Chukwu, a deputy superintendent in Akwa Ibom state.

"No casualty was recorded during their rescue but five suspects were arrested. No ransom was paid, and investigations are ongoing. The Turks have been reunited with their families."

There was an increase in crime in the Niger Delta last year that coincided with a series of attacks on energy facilities. There have been no militant attacks on energy installations so far this year.

(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Catherine Evans)