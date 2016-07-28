South Sudan's ousted army chief returns to capital
NAIROBI, May 13 South Sudan's ousted army chief Paul Malong returned to the capital Juba on Saturday, saying he had no intention of staging a revolt against President Salva Kiir's government.
UNITED NATIONS, July 28 The United Nations has temporarily suspended aid deliveries in Nigeria's northeastern state of Borno, the former stronghold of Boko Haram militants, after a humanitarian convoy was attacked and two people injured, the U.N. children's agency UNICEF said on Thursday.
UNICEF said unknown assailants attacked the convoy on Thursday as it returned from delivery aid. Severely malnourished children are dying in large numbers in northeast Nigeria, where food supplies are close to running out, Medecins Sans Frontieres said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Alan Crosby)
NAIROBI, May 13 Seven South Sudanese opposition groups, including that of rebel leader Riek Machar, said on Saturday they had agreed to work closely in their bid to oust President Salva Kiir's government, as the civil war drags on in the oil-producing nation.