ABUJA, July 15 Nigeria's President Muhammadu
Buhari will seek help in fighting militants across West Africa
when he meets U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on
Monday, his spokesman said.
Buhari came to power in Africa's top oil producer on May 29,
promising to step up the fight against Boko Haram Islamist
militants launching gun and bomb attacks across the northeast
and in neighbouring Niger, Cameroon and Chad.
Forces from those four countries have regained territory
from Boko Haram, but around 400 people have died in Nigeria
alone in violence linked to the movement since then, according
to a Reuters count, adding to the thousands killed in six years
of unrest.
"Topmost on the agenda ... will be measures to strengthen
and intensify bilateral and international cooperation against
terrorism in Nigeria and West Africa," Buhari's spokesman Femi
Adesina, said.
U.S. forces in the region have flown drones over the remote
region to help search for more than 200 schoolgirls abducted in
the northeastern town of Chibok last year.
Last month U.S. officials said advisers could be sent to
Nigeria to train its military and help boost the economy, the
largest in Africa, by looking for ways to encourage more
investment in its oil and gas sector.
Buhari is also due to meet U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry, Vice President Joe Biden and the chairman of the joint
chiefs of staff during his four-day visit.
