ABUJA May 13 The United States is concerned
about indications that Nigeria's Boko Haram jihadists are
sending fighters to join Islamic State in Libya in increased
cooperation between the two groups, a senior U.S. official said
on Friday.
Boko Haram, which has been waging a seven-year insurgency in
northern Nigeria, last year pledged loyalty to Islamic State,
which has seized parts of Libya, Syria and Iraq. But little has
emerged about the extent of a cooperation.
"What we've seen are reports of more cooperation between
them," Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters
on a visit to Nigeria.
"We've seen that Boko Haram's ability to communicate has
become more effective. They seem to have benefited from
assistance from Daesh," he said, using a derogatory Arab name
for Islamic State.
"There are reports of material and logistical assistance,"
Blinken added.
He said there were "reports" that Boko Haram fighters were
going to Libya, where Islamic State has a large presence in
Sirte, exploiting a security vacuum as competing governments and
armed groups fight for power.
"So these are all elements that suggests that there are more
contacts and more cooperation and this is again something that
we are looking at very carefully because we want to cut it off
and we want to prevent it from going any further."
On Thursday, militants claiming loyalty to Islamic State
said they were behind a suicide bombing in the Nigerian city of
Maiduguri, killing five people, according to a statement
published in Arabic in the name of Islamic State West Africa.
The attack bore the hallmarks of Boko Haram, which started
an insurgency to set up an Islamic state in Borno state,
northeastern Nigeria, leading to a conflict that has killed
thousands and displaced more than two million people.
