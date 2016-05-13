(Adds human rights issue, aircraft request)
By Ulf Laessing
ABUJA May 13 There are signs that Nigeria's
Boko Haram jihadists are sending fighters to join Islamic State
in Libya, and of increased cooperation between the two groups, a
senior U.S. official said on Friday.
Nigeria has asked the United States to sell it aircraft to
fight Boko Haram, which has been waging a seven-year insurgency
in the north and last year pledged loyalty to Islamic State,
which is active in Syria, Iraq and Libya.
Little is known about the extent of cooperation between the
two radical Islamist groups. But Western governments worry that
Islamic State's growing presence in north Africa and ties with
Boko Haram could herald a push south into the vast, lawless
Sahel region and create a springboard for wider attacks.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said there
were "reports" that Boko Haram fighters were going to Libya,
where Islamic State has established a large presence, taking
advantage of security chaos.
"We've seen that Boko Haram's ability to communicate has
become more effective. They seem to have benefited from
assistance from Daesh," he said, using a derogatory name for
Islamic State. There were also reports of material and
logistical aid.
"So these are all elements that suggests that there are more
contacts and more cooperation, and this is again something that
we are looking at very carefully because we want to cut it off,"
Blinken told reporters in Nigeria.
HUMAN RIGHTS
Blinken said the United States was helping Nigeria in its
fight against Boko Haram with armoured vehicles. But he declined
to comment on a request by the West African nation to sell it
aircraft.
U.S. officials told Reuters this month Washington wants to
sell up to 12 A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft to Nigeria
in recognition of President Muhammadu Buhari's army reforms.
Congress needs to approve the deal.
Under Buhari's predecessor Goodluck Jonathan, the United
States had blocked arms sales, partly due to human rights
concerns.
Blinken said Nigeria had made several requests for military
hardware. "We are looking very actively at these requests," he
said.
Nigeria's Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama earlier said the
government had set up reporting mechanisms inside the military
to monitor human rights which should convince Congress to
approve the sale.
Blinken said the military under Buhari had made "important
efforts" to address human rights but the U.S. was "troubled" by
an Amnesty International report from this week that children
were dying in military detention.
The army had rejected the report.
Blinken said Washington was also concerned about an alleged
army massacre of Shi'ites in northern Nigeria in December,
during which hundreds were killed, according to residents.
He said a state commission to probe the killings should
provide a "transparent and credible report".
