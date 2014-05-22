LAGOS May 22 Oil and gas firm Seplat said it is confident a Chevron asset sale dispute in Nigeria will be settled in its favour, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Austin Avuru said during a presentation of its interim management statement that it had appealed a ruling questioning the jurisdiction of the Nigerian court in deciding the Chevron oil block bid, for which its bid was the second-highest.

A Nigerian judge last week ruled the Federal High Court should have jurisdiction over Chevron's asset sale dispute with Nigeria's Brittania-U, dealing a blow to Chevron which had hoped to have the case dismissed.