BRIEF-Agios announces proposed offering of common stock
* Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc says offering to sell to 4.5 million shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering
LAGOS May 22 Oil and gas firm Seplat said it is confident a Chevron asset sale dispute in Nigeria will be settled in its favour, its chief executive said on Thursday.
Austin Avuru said during a presentation of its interim management statement that it had appealed a ruling questioning the jurisdiction of the Nigerian court in deciding the Chevron oil block bid, for which its bid was the second-highest.
A Nigerian judge last week ruled the Federal High Court should have jurisdiction over Chevron's asset sale dispute with Nigeria's Brittania-U, dealing a blow to Chevron which had hoped to have the case dismissed. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha, editing by William Hardy)
* Aurinia completes licensing deal with Merck Animal Health for its nanomicellar formulation of voclosporin for the treatment of canine dry eye syndrome