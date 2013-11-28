* Much of north Nigeria is under sharia law
* Country roughly split evenly between Christians, Muslims
By Ibrahim Shuaibu
KANO, Nigeria, Nov 28 Islamic police in northern
Nigeria's main city of Kano used an earth haulage truck on
Thursday to destroy around 240,000 bottles of beer seized from
supply vehicles and minority Christian shop owners.
Alcohol is banned under sharia (Islamic law) in Kano and
several other mostly Muslim northern states, although it is
consumed in some areas especially the Sabon Gari district
housing mostly Christian ethnic Igbo traders from the southeast.
"We thank God that our command has successfully destroyed
about 244,151 bottles of beer of different sorts. We hope (this)
will help restore the tarnished image of Kano," said Sheikh
Aminu Daurawa, head of the Hisbah uniformed Islamic squad at the
site where the truck crushed the bottles at the city's edge.
Africa's most populous nation and second biggest economy is
roughly divided into a largely Muslim north and Christian south,
but with sizeable minorities living in both regions.
It is home to more Muslims than any other country in
sub-Saharan Africa but is also a major target market for big
brewers like Heineken and Diageo. The country
is now the now the world's second biggest consumer of Guinness.
A wave of Islamic fervour in Nigeria led several states to
introduce sharia in 2000, including Kano, once a medieval
Islamic caliphate prospering from trans-Saharan caravan routes
connecting Africa's interior with its Mediterranean coast.
That has triggered tensions with Christian minorities that
have never really been resolved.
"The sharia officials have crippled my business," alcohol
shop owner Johnson Ikechukwu told Reuters. "I feel seriously
cheated over the seizure and destruction of my beer."
Despite growing religious piety and the adoption of ever
more zealous brands of Christianity and Islam, beer turnover in
Nigeria is growing faster than its economy's 7 percent rate. The
north is also increasing its consumption.
"We hereby send a warning to unrepentant offenders that
Hisbah personnel will soon embark on an operation into every
nook and cranny in this state to put an end to the sale and
consumption of alcohol," Daurawa said.
(Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Heinrich)