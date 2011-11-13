ABUJA Nov 13 Nigeria's state oil company NNPC said on Sunday that two local companies had completed the purchase of 45 percent stakes in two onshore oil blocks, previously owned by Shell (RDSa.L), Total TOTFA.PA and Eni (ENI.MI).

First Hydrocarbon Nigeria, owned by Afren AFRE.L, bought a 45 percent stake in OML 26, NNPC said in a statement. A consortium led by local firm Nestoil is buying the 45 percent stake in OML 42, the state-run company said. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)