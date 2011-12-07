* Block worth over $1 bln, holds 9 bln bbl oil
reserves-sources
* Shell, Eni dismiss links with former oil min's firm
* Deal breaks new Nigeria policy to sell to local firms
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Dec 7 Royal Dutch Shell
and Eni have bought the prospective Nigerian deep
offshore oil block OPL 245, the companies said on Wednesday,
ending a decade of legal disputes over the huge asset.
Shell and Eni said they would own the block equally but the
Italian firm would be the operator. The companies did not
confirm how much was paid or the size of reserves but industry
experts have said OPL 245 was worth over $1 billion and holds
around 9 billion barrels of oil.
The prospect sits near Total's Akpo block, which
has plateau production of around 175,000 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
"The Nigerian government has awarded Agip (Eni) and
ourselves OPL 245 on a 50-50 basis. Agip will operate the
block," a Shell spokesman in Nigeria told Reuters. He said the
deal was completed in "recent weeks".
The block was owned by local Nigerian firm Malabu Oil and
Gas, which is owned by former oil minister Dan Etete. Shell has
been tussling over the asset with Malabu for 10 years.
Shell and Eni told Reuters all money for the purchase of OPL
245 was paid to the Nigerian government and not to Malabu.
"We confirm that the federal government of Nigeria has
allocated the deepwater offshore block OPL 245 jointly to
Nigeria Agip Exploration (NAE) and Shell Nigeria E&P Company,"
an Eni statement said.
"By the agreement reached NAE will be the operator of the
block. No agreement was entered into by NAE and Malabu Oil and
Gas," the statement said. A spokesman for the Nigerian oil
ministry declined to comment.
Nigeria's oil minister Diezani Alison-Madueke has publicly
this year promoted local ownership of oil and gas resources in
Africa's most populous nation. Shell is completing sales of
several onshore licences to Nigerian firms.
Nigeria is Africa's largest oil producer and holds the
world's seventh-largest natural gas reserves.