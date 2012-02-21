ABUJA Feb 21 Attacks on oil pipelines, a dearth of funding from the state oil firm and regulatory uncertainty have dampened appetite for exploration of Nigeria's huge oil and gas reserves, its biggest producer Royal Dutch Shell said on Tuesday.

In a speech to an oil and gas conference in the capital Abuja, Shell's director for sub-Saharan Africa Ian Craig said Nigeria could produce 4 million barrels of oil per day but that "major changes" would be needed for this to happen.

He added that losses of oil to theft in Nigeria was currently in the region of around 150,000 barrels per day.

The rise of Angola had proven that Nigeria's oil development was well below potential, he said.