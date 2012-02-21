ABUJA Feb 21 Attacks on oil pipelines, a
dearth of funding from the state oil firm and regulatory
uncertainty have dampened appetite for exploration of Nigeria's
huge oil and gas reserves, its biggest producer Royal Dutch
Shell said on Tuesday.
In a speech to an oil and gas conference in the capital
Abuja, Shell's director for sub-Saharan Africa Ian Craig said
Nigeria could produce 4 million barrels of oil per day but that
"major changes" would be needed for this to happen.
He added that losses of oil to theft in Nigeria was
currently in the region of around 150,000 barrels per day.
The rise of Angola had proven that Nigeria's oil development
was well below potential, he said.