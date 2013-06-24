YENAGOA, Nigeria, June 24 Nigerian soldiers have
arrested eight people working for companies contracted by Royal
Dutch Shell, military authorities said, following a
pipeline fire that the company blamed on damage caused by oil
thieves.
Shell's Nigerian unit, Shell Petroleum Development Co. of
Nigeria Ltd. (SPDC), shut the 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) Trans
Niger pipeline last week after an explosion and a fire in Bodo
West, in Ogoniland, an area already heavily polluted by oil
spills.
"Troops ... have arrested eight persons in connection with
the recent fire outbreak on an SPDC pipeline," Military Joint
Task Force (JTF) Spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said on Monday.
"They will be handed over to an appropriate prosecuting
agency if found culpable at the end of the investigations."
Shell said in a statement that it was aware of the arrests
and would "cooperate with the investigations".
The company has been pushing the government to make greater
efforts to combat stealing of oil - known locally as bunkering -
which it blames for the theft of an estimated 150,000 bpd across
the industry in Nigeria and for repeated oil spills and fires.
The JTF said the eight people were found on tug boats near
the pipeline and that the suspects told them they worked for
Steve Integrated Technical Service and Sege Marine, companies
that were hired by SPDC to fix broken pipelines.
"They are not bunkerers," a manager at Steve Integrated told
Reuters, asking not to be named.
"There was no sign of stolen crude oil on the tug boat as
they were only working on repairs. We will continue to work with
the JTF," he added.
Sege Marine could not be contacted for comment.
Nigeria's accountant general said last week that oil theft
and pipeline vandalism were responsible for a 5 percent fall in
monthly government revenues in May.