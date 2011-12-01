ABUJA Dec 1 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it had completed the sale of two Nigerian onshore oil blocks to local consortia for a total of $488 million.

Shell sold its 30 percent stake in Nigerian onshore oil block OML 42 to local consortium Neconde Energy, which includes Nestoil Group, Aries E&P Company Limited, VP Global and Poland's Kulczyk Oil Ventures, for $390 million.

The Anglo-Dutch major confirmed the sale of its 30 percent stake in block OML 26 to First Hydrocarbon Nigeria (FHN), which is part-owned by Afren, for $98 million. Afren and FHN announced the sale earlier on Thursday.