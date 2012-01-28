LAGOS Jan 28 Nigeria Liquefied Natural
Gas Company (NLNG) is looking to raise $1 billion in
international markets to acquire six LNG carrier ships, and is
in the process of appointing financial advisers for the deal,
the company said on Saturday.
Siene Allwell-Brown, general manager for external relations,
told Reuters the operator, which is majority owned jointly by
the state oil company NNPC and Royal Dutch Shell, held
a board meeting on Thursday to discuss the appointment of
advisers for the loan process.
"We have contacted global banks from which we will choose a
financial adviser who will give us the best option through which
we will raise at least a $1 billion loan to acquire six LNG
carriers for our operations," Allwell-Brown said.
It was not yet decided which bank would lead manage the
deal, nor from which company they would source the ships.
She said did not provide a timetable for when the company
expects to close the transaction but said that the loan aims to
expand the operations of its shipping subsidiary Bonny Gas
Transport Limited, which currently has 24 LNG ships.
NLNG was set up over two decades ago to harness Nigeria's
natural gas resources and produce Liquefied Natural Gas and
Natural Gas Liquids for export.
The company has long-term supply contracts with buyers in
Italy, Spain, Turkey, Portugal and France and also sells on the
spot market, Allwell-Brown said.
It has a capacity to produce 22 million metric tonnes of
liquefied gas a year. It obtains its gas supply from the
upstream oil companies and liquefies it for export.