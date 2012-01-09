LAGOS Nigerian police shot dead a man at a demonstration against fuel subsidy cuts in the main commercial city of Lagos on Monday, and wounded three others, witnesses and hospital staff said.

Angry residents in Lagos's Ogba suburb said police had fired on a crowd to disperse it.

"They shot four people," resident Ahmed Iyabo, who witnessed the shooting told a Reuters reporter at the scene.

Hospital staff, who declined to be named, said that the man killed had been transferred to the mortuary. Three wounded protesters lay waiting for treatment for gunshot wounds to the leg, the Reuters reporter, who visited the hospital, said.

(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Louise Ireland)