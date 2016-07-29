LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria's Skye bank, whose management was sacked by the central bank after it failed to meet minimum capital ratios, posted a pre-tax loss in 2015, new managing director Tokunmbo Abiru said on Friday.

At a news conference, Abiru gave no figures for the losses but said bad asset quality was a factor. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ed Cropley)