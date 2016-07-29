UPDATE 1-China able to keep its financial markets stable, Premier Li says
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
LAGOS, July 29 Nigeria's Skye bank, whose management was sacked by the central bank after it failed to meet minimum capital ratios, posted a pre-tax loss in 2015, new managing director Tokunmbo Abiru said on Friday.
At a news conference, Abiru gave no figures for the losses but said bad asset quality was a factor. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ed Cropley)
BEIJING, May 14 Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday that China is capable of maintaining stability in its financial markets.
CAIRO, May 14 Egypt's largest listed bank, Commercial International Bank, has agreed to sell a further 13.7 percent stake in its CI Capital investment banking arm in two deals, CI Capital CEO Mahmoud Attalla said on Sunday.