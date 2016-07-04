(Adds comment from central bank governor)
By Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa
LAGOS, July 4 Nigeria's central bank has
replaced the chairman and chief executive of Skye Bank
after it failed to meet minimum capital ratios, its
governor said on Monday.
The central bank said Skye Bank's non-performing loan
ratio has been above the regulatory limit for a while and it had
met with Skye's board to resolve the issue, governor
Godwin Emefiele told a briefing.
Earlier, banking sources told Reuters that Skye's chief
executive Timothy Oguntayo had resigned before the central bank
announcement. He was the head of Skye Bank when it bought
nationalised lender Mainstreet Bank in 2014.
"The basic issue is capital adequacy and liquidity. From
what we see, adequacy ratio in the bank has been weakening and
we don't want it to get to a point where depositors will be at
risk," Emefiele said.
Skye Bank is designated as one of Nigeria's systemically
important banks due to the size of total sector deposits it
holds after the acquisition of Mainstreet Bank. This means it
has to hold more capital.
Emefiele said the central bank had conducted a stress test
and decided to replace the chairman, chief executive and all
non-executive directors after they failed to recapitalise the
bank.
He said Skye had been a net borrower from its rediscount
window for "sometime." The central bank also appointed Tokunbo
Abiru from rival First Bank to head Skye Bank.
"(Skye) bank is not in distress and remains able to continue
banking activity," Emefiele said.
Nigeria's central bank has powers to remove bank executives
and used them during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis when
it sacked nine CEOs at banks which were undercapitalised.
Last year, the regulator gave three commercial banks until
June 2016 to recapitalise after they failed to hit a minimum
capital adequacy rate of 10 percent.
Skye Bank has been in talks with shareholders and new
investors to raise 30 billion naira ($150 million). It suspended
plans for a rights issue last year due to weak market
conditions.
Emefiele said the overall banking industry was sound,
despite weaknesses in the economy but that none of Nigeria's 21
commercial lenders were in distress.
Shares in Skye fell 9.5 percent.
