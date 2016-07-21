UPDATE 1-Humbled by Valeant, Ackman goes back to basics
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Bill Ackman said on Thursday he is poised to go on a great investment run after a humiliating bet forced his hedge fund firm to return to basics.
LAGOS, July 21 Nigeria's central bank has provided a short-term loan to Skye Bank to help to stabilise its operations after it replaced top executives for failing to meet minimum capital requirements.
The central bank has been seeking to contain growing problems at Nigerian banks where profits have been falling and bad loans rising due to a heavy exposure to the oil industry and a weak economy due to low oil prices.
"We provide a short-term facility to help them manage the panic withdrawal that happened," central bank spokesman Isaac Okorafor said. Depositors had rushed to withdraw money after Skye Bank's bosses were replaced.
"In order to support the new management we decided to give them some money, just to support them," he said.
Okorafor did not disclose how much money was granted to Skye.
The central bank had decided to replace Skye's senior executives two weeks ago. It subsequently appointed Tokunbo Abiru from rival First Bank to head Lagos-based Skye Bank, the country's eighth-largest bank.
Nigeria's central bank has powers to remove bank executives and used them during the 2008/2009 global financial crisis when it sacked nine CEOs at banks which were undercapitalised.
Skye became one of the country's systemically important banks according to the central bank after it bought Mainstreet Bank in 2014 requiring it to hold more capital.
The central bank has said Skye is able to meet its obligations and that it will provide support until the new management can bring in fresh funds. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Jane Merriman)
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried to influence a federal investigation. Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight months. The choppiness came following the appointment of former F