LAGOS Nov 22 Nigeria's Skye Bank
may sell some or all of its local and foreign subsidiaries as
part of a review aimed at streamlining operations and boosting
its capital adequacy, its chief financial officer said.
The Nigerian central bank shored up Skye Bank in July with a
more than 100 billion naira ($329 million) capital injection,
after sacking its top management for failing to meet minimum
capital requirements. It then appointed a new management
team.
Skye's CFO Pius Olaoye said on Tuesday that the bank would
sell subsidiaries if the pricing was right and has appointed
advisers to help find buyers. Skye, which holds an international
bank license, has three subsidiaries in West Africa and 10
non-bank subsidiaries.
"We're looking at the various outlets that we have and some
of those foreign subsidiaries are part of it. If we get good
offers we will consider selling them off," Olaoye told Reuters
in a phone interview.
"If we get good offers then we'll go ahead and spin off all
of them, if not it will be selective."
Skye's problems started after it used short-term funds to
acquire local lender Mainstreet Bank in 2014 and failed to raise
fresh funds. It was in talks with shareholders and new investors
last year to raise 30 billion naira but had to suspend the plans
due to weak capital markets and the exit of foreign investors as
the slide in oil prices hit Nigeria's economy and currency.
Skye shares have been hammered due to the capital failures,
plunging 68 percent this year to hit a nominal value of 0.50
naira, after sliding 41 percent last year.
Olaoye said the sale of subsidiaries will boost the bank's
capital adequacy, which stood at 10.4 percent last year,
compared with an industry average of 16 percent.
In addition, half of Skye's loan book is in dollars and made
to an oil industry hit by low crude prices. The fall in oil
prices since mid-2014 has forced Nigerian lenders, which have
long focused on loans to the energy sector, to adapt their
business models at short notice.
Oil producing Nigeria is facing its worst recession in 25
years, brought on by the oil slump.
The central bank designated Skye as one of Nigeria's
systemically important banks due to the size of total deposits
it holds after it acquired Mainstreet Bank. This means it has to
increase its capital ratio to 16 percent, the industry average.
Olaoye said the new management was focused on growing the
bank's retail business, cutting costs and improving asset
quality.
Skye reported a loss in 2015 due to bad loans and is yet to
report earnings for this year. The CFO said auditors were going
through its accounts which would be reported afterwards.
($1 = 304.0000 naira)
